William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,595,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.

On Monday, August 14th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $250,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $245,400.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

