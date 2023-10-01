Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,641 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

