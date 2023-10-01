Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

