Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 405,282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. Loop Capital raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,173.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,188,273 shares of company stock valued at $818,962,545 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

