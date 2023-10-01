Xponance Inc. Has $581,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,466,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,564,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.64 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $385,465 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

