Xponance Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

SWX stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.38%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.