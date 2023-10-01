Xponance Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of PB stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

