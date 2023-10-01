Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

