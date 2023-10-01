Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 431,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.