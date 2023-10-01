Xponance Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 190.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

