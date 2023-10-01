Xponance Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 634,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.01.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.