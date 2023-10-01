Xponance Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

FLO stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.