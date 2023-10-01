Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

XYL opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

