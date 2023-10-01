Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.89 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

