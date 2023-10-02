3,336 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

UFPI opened at $102.40 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.