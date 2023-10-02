3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

