AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.83. AAON has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

