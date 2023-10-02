Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 9.1% in September

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acacia Research

Acacia Research Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.65 on Monday. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $364.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 286.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.