Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 303.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after acquiring an additional 97,730 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Accolade Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Accolade has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $800.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

