Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triatomic Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,149,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $5.45 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $788.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.