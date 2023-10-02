Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.1 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock worth $3,279,405 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.