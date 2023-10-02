Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 72.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.