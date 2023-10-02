adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -237.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.