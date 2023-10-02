AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 1,926,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Down 5.6 %

AMLLF opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of C$11.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.06.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

