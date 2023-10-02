Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.50 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

