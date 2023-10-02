Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Affinity Bancshares

In related news, Director Robin S. Reich purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $89,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,609.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

