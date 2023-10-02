Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 39,650,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AFRM opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

