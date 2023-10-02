AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGM Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

