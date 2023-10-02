AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

In other AgriFORCE Growing Systems news, CEO Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

