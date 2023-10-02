Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,900 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 1,253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Air Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.96. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

