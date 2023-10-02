AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
AirNet Technology stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.27.
About AirNet Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirNet Technology
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.