AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

