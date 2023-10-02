Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $31,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,679.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 39,238 shares worth $1,947,630. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $50.58 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

