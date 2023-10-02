Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $170.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

