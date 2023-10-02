Allegiant Travel Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

