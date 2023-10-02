AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
AFB stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
