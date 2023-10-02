AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

