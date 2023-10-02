Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $156.35 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $104.36 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

