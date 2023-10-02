Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,021.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.