Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.26 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of TG Therapeutics worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 222.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

