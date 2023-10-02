Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.76% of The Taiwan Fund worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund Profile

In other news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

