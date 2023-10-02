Allworth Financial LP Acquires 11,650 Shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 13,238.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.16% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 88,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HCRB opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

