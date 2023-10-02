Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,543 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $80.97 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

