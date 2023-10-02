Allworth Financial LP Acquires 562 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.