Allworth Financial LP Acquires 688 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

