Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $61.89 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

