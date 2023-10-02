Allworth Financial LP Buys 7,993 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1,321.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 28.8% in the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.