Allworth Financial LP Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

