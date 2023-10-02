Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 21,113 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

