Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,318,000 after purchasing an additional 380,417 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

