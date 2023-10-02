Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

