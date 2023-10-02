Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

